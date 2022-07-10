ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Yu-Gi-Oh Actor Voices Memorial for Kazuki Takahashi in Special Broadcast

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been less than a week since news of Kazuki Takahashi's death went live. The creator of Yu-Gi-Oh was confirmed dead to the dismay of millions, and tributes for the artist continue to pour in. Now, one of the anime's top stars is lending their voice to Takahashi's memory, and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh: Kazuki Takahashi Autopsy Releases Cause of Death

Last week, the anime fandom was left stunned when word arrived that Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi had died. The 60-year-old was found off the shore of Okinawa after a search lasting several days. Now, reports from Japan have gone live regarding his cause of death, and Takahashi's autopsy confirms the artist drowned.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Kaido's Might

One Piece is now gearing up for the final saga of the long running action manga, and one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into how much has changed with Kaido over the years! When Kaido was first introduced to the series, he was an invincible being that somehow could not die despite his seeming desire to do so. We then got the fullest look at the Emperor of the Seas during the events of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the others made their way to take down both he and Big Mom during the biggest war of the series to date.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball's Frieza Gets Intense Makeover With New Art

Frieza has easily become one of the most popular villains not just in the realm of Dragon Ball, but in the medium of anime overall, so it's no surprise to see that fans of the series are still creating new art focusing on the pint-sized tyrant. While Frieza hasn't played any role in the latest Granolah The Survivor Arc, his shadow looms ever large in the Shonen franchise and it will be interesting to see what plans he has in place whenever he does make his long-awaited return.
COMICS
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuki Takahashi
Person
Kenjiro Tsuda
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Star Posts Throwback of Their Middle School Killua Cosplay

Hunter x Hunter is in the headlines these days thanks to its manga comeback, and all eyes are on creator Yoshihiro Togashi in the aftermath. After all, the creator is working to bring the series back to print, and fans of Hunter x Hunter are celebrating however possible. And now, it seems the voice of Killua is joining in by showing fans an old-school cosplay of theirs.
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Puts Creative New Spin on Saitama

One hilarious One-Punch Man cosplay surprises with a creative new spin on Saitama in an unexpected way! When One-Punch Man first hit the scene, the webcomic turned manga (and later anime) really took off with fans thanks to its pretty unique hook. Imagining a hero who ended up training himself to be so strong that all of his fights end with a single punch, the series then became about all of the less strong heroes around Saitama who had been trying their best to keep themselves alive until Saitama hit the scene. In fact, it's still going on to this day in the latest chapters of the manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Busi Lurayi, Star of How to Ruin Christmas and ER, Dies Suddenly

Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Movies#Film Star#The Japan Coast Guard
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives The Saiyan Prince Vegeta A Fem Makeover

The Prince of all Saiyans has changed by leaps and bounds over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, going from a world-destroying tyrant to an Earth-bound Z-Fighter most interested in defeating Son Goku in a fight. With Vegeta currently learning such transformations as Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Ego, he has grown exponentially in power, but some clever cosplay takes us back to the look he sported from his earliest appearances in Dragon Ball Z, seeking the Dragon Balls in order to gain immortality while having no problem in eliminating anyone that got in his way.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Teams Up with Mercedes Ahead of New Film

This August, the One Piece fans in Japan will have the opportunity to visit theaters to see the return of Red-Haired Shanks along with the introduction of his daughter, the Ultimate Diva Uta, with fans around the world being given the same opportunity in the fall of this year. While it hasn't been confirmed whether or not Luffy will finally come face-to-face with his former mentor after the two have been apart for years, a new partnership has been featured online as the fifteenth film of the franchise forges a partnership with the automobile makers, Mercedes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Photos Reveal New Look at Hulk, Titania, and More

The countdown has officially begun for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the live-action series debuting on Disney+ in a little over a month. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who will be surrounded by a surprising ensemble cast. This cast is sure to contribute an epic and hilarious experience for viewers, and a new series of photos officially released by Disney+ provide a new look at what that will entail. The She-Hulk photos, which you can check out below, provide new glimpses at Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as characters like Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil).
PHOTOGRAPHY
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is a Trap

Wordle players are struggling with a surprisingly difficult puzzle. "Wordle 390 X" is trending on Twitter this morning, which means that some players are having issues with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Gray Man Reviews Round-Up: What Did The Critics Think?

Joe and Anthony Russo's latest directorial endeavor reunites the duo with Captain America star Chris Evans for a feature film adaptation of The Gray Man. Based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name, The Gray Man follows Ryan Gosling's Court Gentry (also called Sierra Six) as he uncovers dark secrets about the CIA and is subsequently hunted down by his former colleague, Evans' Lloyd Hansen. Rounding out the supporting cast is Evans' Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas, Bridgerton standout Regé-Jean Page, Game of Thrones alum Jessica Henwick, legendary actor Billy Bob Thornton, and many more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Aliens Game in the Works from Creators of Westworld, The Walking Dead Games

Another new game set in the Alien universe is in the works from game developer Survios and 20th Century Fox, the pair announced this week. As one might've expected given the Alien origins, the game will be an action-horror title and will be single-player, too. Details about the project are scarce at this time, but the new Alien title which currently does not have a known name is scheduled to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con during a panel focusing on Alien universe where more aspects of the game will be discussed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Thor Will Not Appear in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, James Gunn Confirms

Thor will not appear in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 -- and he was never intended to. That's according to writer/director James Gunn, who has been working on the story for Guardians 3 since before Thor joined up with the Guardians in Avengers: Endgame. His comments, made on Twitter, come in response to a podcast clip from Barstool Sports, in which hosts expressed disappointment that the Thor/Guardians thread was picked up in Thor: Love and Thunder instead of a Gunn-directed Guardians movie. They incorrectly assumed that the original plan for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 included a lot of Thor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal the Next Marvel Film They Want to Take On

Marvel Studios has been moving a little slow with getting to the point of their Phase Four film slate. It seems as if the big bad will be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who first appeared on Loki, with the character making his next major appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With Kang the Conqueror and the Multiverse being a main component of this current phase, all signs are pointing to Secret Wars being adapted sometime in the near future. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously revealed that they're keen to direct said film, and it seems that they're reiterating that fact. The duo are currently premiering their next film, The Gray Man, where they were asked which Marvel film would they helm next. While speaking with Deadline, the directors revealed that it would have to be Secret Wars.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy