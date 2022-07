Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows. The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO