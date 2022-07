Dua Lipa's latest collaborative collection with Puma is still all about the music. For the pop star's newest drop, dubbed Flutur 2, Lipa took inspiration from the vivid shades, holographic detailing, and retro silhouettes that exist within old school rave culture. Lipa stars alongside her crew of dancers in the collection's official campaign imagery, captured by New Jersey-born photographer Jordan Hemingway. A major focus of the collection is a special butterfly lettermark that the singer saw on vintage rave flyers and had a personal connection to as well. As she gears up to release her third studio album, the singer is finding herself within her own sort of creative metamorphosis.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO