Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is set to hold a third COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 1005 W. Worley St. The comfort clinic is available to both children and adults via appointments, according to a news release from the Heath Department. The goal of the comfort clinic is to give COVID-19 vaccines to those who want the vaccine but are anxious about needles or about the process of receiving a vaccination.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO