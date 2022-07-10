As inflation soars, here’s how average rents are trending in Charlotte

WSOC Money economy (PONYWANG)

CHARLOTTE — What experts are calling a “perfect storm” of factors has driven rents to all-time highs, and Charlotte is no exception.

The national average apartment rent jumped to $1,736 per month in the second quarter — a 17% increase from a year ago — according to data from RealPage Market Analytics. That amounts to a $251 increase per month at a time when inflation is soaring across the nation.

Across the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, average rent in the second quarter rose to $1,539 per month, up 19.3% from $1,290 the same period a year ago, the data shows. Average monthly rent soared 41.7% compared to the second quarter of 2018, when it was pegged at $1,086.

