Mike Rowe’s Missing Retainer Saga Has Fans on the Edge of Their Seats

Self-proclaimed “television host and narrator, actor, and former opera singer” Mike Rowe is a man of many talents. In addition to his career as the host of Dirty Jobs, he’s also a podcaster, a blogger, and a popular social media personality.

And though Mike Rowe is more than just his internet and television persona, many of his professions and hobbies can be summed up with one over-arching title: entertainer.

As such, it’s not all that surprising that the Dirty Jobs star can take something as mundane as a lost retainer and turn it into a philosophical tale of healthy habits and common decency.

The Thrilling Tale of the Retainer on the Water Fountain Begins

It all started on Friday morning. Mike Rowe was enjoying his daily jog when something red caught his eye. As he got closer, he realized it was a retainer, lying alone atop the trailside water fountain, no owner in sight.

He then took to Twitter, where he advertised the missing retainer with a subtle reminder of positive lifestyle habits. “Maybe you were out for a morning jog, like me,” he wrote. “Or maybe a bike ride. Or maybe you were walking the dog when you glanced over, saw the water fountain, and recalled the many benefits of good hydration. Whoever you are, you left your retainer on the fountain.”

The Mystery of Mike Rowe and the Missing Retainer Continues

The following day, Mike Rowe again set out for his morning run on the scenic waterfront trail. As he passed the water fountain, he was surprised and somewhat delighted to find that the retainer remained exactly where it was the day prior.

In the second part of the story, Rowe hinted at the goodwill typically required to leave a missing object where the owner left it. He then reconsidered this opinion, however, given the unsanitary and, frankly, repulsive nature of a retainer.

“UPDATE: 24 hours later, the retainer is still on the water fountain,” wrote Mike Rowe. “It’s the one on the bike trail in Tiburon near the tennis courts. I find it kind of amazing, and possibly hopeful, that no one [has] touched it. Then again, who would?”