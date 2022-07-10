ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska RB Named National High School Football Player of the Year

By Jakob Ashlin
 3 days ago

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson has been named SBLive’s National Football Player of the Year .

Johnson committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in December 2021.

Johnson had a huge senior season at the Academy of Holy Angels in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 11 games, he rushed for 2,484 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Johnson also played a large role on the defensive side of the ball. As a safety, he racked up 71 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Johnson was named Minnesota’s Mr. Football by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

Despite his on-the-field production, Johnson flew somewhat under the radar during the recruiting process. 247 Sports ranked him as the 68th-best running back in the 2022 class.

Johnson could prove to be a steal for the Cornhuskers.

