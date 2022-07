Over 142,000 Georgia voters are set to receive notifications from state election officials because they appear to have moved to different states or counties. After receiving notifications voters can confirm they have moved and be removed from the state’s voter rolls, or they can re-register with their new addresses. Voters who don’t respond will be placed in an inactive status. That means they would still be able to vote, but would be eligible to have their registration cancelled after the next two general elections.

