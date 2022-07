Work has become an around-the-clock activity, courtesy of the pandemic and technology that makes us reachable anytime, anywhere. Throw in expectations to deliver fast and create faster and it becomes hard to take a step back. Not surprisingly, many of us are feeling burned out. Burnout — which often affects women more than men — happens everywhere. Particularly challenged during the pandemic, however, are teachers and healthcare workers. So we know burnout happens and that a lot of us are experiencing it, but how can we get out of it? Burnout is a serious problem that deserves all of our attention....

