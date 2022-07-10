ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keytesville, MO

Donald Grotjan Jr.

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeytesville resident, Donald Grotjan Jr., 85, died Saturday July 9, 2022....

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Shirley Minich

Shirley Minich, 71, of Marceline died Saturday, July 9. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Delaney Funeral Home.
MARCELINE, MO
KMZU

Sabrina Hallie Bratton

Sabrina Hallie Bratton, 59, of Richmond, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home. Sabrina was born on April 22, 1963, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Norman and Shirley Ann (Auxier) Steidel. She was united in marriage to Richard Bratton of St. Joseph on April 16, 1983; he survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Kenneth David Grossman

Kenneth David Grossman, 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 8th, 2022, at Norterre Estoria Care Center in Liberty, Missouri. Kenneth (David) was born on June 2, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the only son born to Kenneth and Marjorie (Pinkard) Grossman. He grew up in the Hale community, where he helped his father farm, and was a 1966 graduate of Hale High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and completed overseas tours of duty in Okinawa, Guam, and Goose Bay, Canada, serving in the Strategic Air Command as a B-52 mechanic. During his time in the service, he was united in marriage to Karen Childs and had one son, Phillip, born to the union. Kenneth was a career veteran of the Air Force, retiring in 1988 after 22 years of service, with the rank of Tech Sergeant.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Bonnie Dean Collier

Bonnie Dean Collier, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at, Morningside Center Chillicothe, Missouri. Bonnie was born the daughter of John Francis and Mary Elizabeth (Barclay) Gooch on May 26th, 1931 , in Milan, Missouri . She was a 1949 graduate of Brookfield Highschool. Bonnie worked as an accounts payable clerk for Churchill Trucklines for 36 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Chillicothe, Missouri, the Concerned Christians, R.S.V.P., The Jolly Janes and the Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Columbia man indicted federally for trafficking fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD – A Columbia man was federally indicted for allegedly possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. An affidavit says Michael E. Hunt Jr., 41, was allegedly planning to transport fentanyl from Columbia to Springfield when he was stopped on Highway 5 by a Laclede County deputy for a moving violation on June 12. A service dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the Jeep. Hunt reportedly locked the doors and refused to give officers the keys.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Two killed in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. -- A one vehicle crash in Howard County Monday afternoon, was fatal for two Boonville residents. The victims are identified as the driver, James E. Dorman, 20, and his passenger, Ryliegh R. Randolph, 19. According to the report, The vehicle traveled off the right side of eastbound Highway 124, a mile West of County Road 409, around 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon. The van struck a utility pole and overturned. Randolph was pronounced at the scene and Dorman later at University Hospital in Columbia.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Human remains found during wellness check in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY – Human remains were found while Adair County deputies were conducting a wellness check at a property near Youngstown Trail Monday afternoon. Sheriff Eldon Grissom says the investigation is in its preliminary stages and no other information can be shared at this time. Several other agencies including the Missouri State Highway Patrol are helping with the investigation.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Beat the summer heat at the 3rd Annual CAP Water Fight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Mo. – Tired of hot temperatures? Looking for a great family-oriented event to satisfy your adventurous side? Beat the heat with an epic water fight at the 3rd Annual CAP Water Fight in Richmond!. We recently spoke with Cassie Hobeck, Community at Play Implementer, about what to expect...
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Vehicle strikes horse and buggy in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. -- Three Jamesport residents were injured Monday evening, when an SUV struck a horse drawn cart in Grundy County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Jessica Lewis, 23, was treated for minor injuries after overtaking the buggy on 6 Highway, West of Trenton. The driver of the buggy, Chris Kramer, 23, refused treatment for moderate injuries. Sarah Kramer, 23, was flown to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Absentee voting available at Livingston County Courthosue

CHILLICOTHE – Absentee voting is now open for the Aug. 2 Primary Election. Livingston County residents must request to vote absentee by July 20 if they would like to have their ballot mailed to them. Ballots must be returned to the county clerk's office by 7 p.m. on election day. Anyone voting absentee in person can do so during regular hours at the Livingston County Courthouse until 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ludlow woman charged with threatening child makes first court appearance

LUDLOW, Mo. – A woman accused of threatening a child with a tire iron made an initial court appearance yesterday. Online court records indicate that 33-year-old Kayla Bower, of Ludlow, was arrested on felony charges of 2nd degree kidnapping and 1st degree endangering the welfare of a child. She is currently held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. An initial bond request is denied.
LUDLOW, MO
KMZU

Infant injured in drug deal at Sedalia park, police say

SEDALIA, MO - Sedalia police yesterday released information regarding a shooting that injured an infant in a Sedalia park. Officers say they responded to Housel Park on West Howard to reports of gunshots Friday evening. Police later were contacted by the sibling of a 23-month-old shooting victim who had been shot in the foot.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Sedalia Police seek public assistance in locating suspect

SEDALIA, Mo. – Sedalia police seek public assistance in locating a suspect accused of various charges. A social media post issued by the Sedalia Police Department indicates 34-year-old Brian E. Tripp, residing in Marshall, is wanted regarding parole violation, drug charge, failure to appear, and driving while revoked. Tripp...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Livingston County Clerk to test automatic voting equipment

CHILLICOTHE – In compliance with state law, the Livingston County Clerk's Office will test the automatic voting equipment at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 on the first floor of the courthouse in Chillicothe. Representatives of political parties, media, candidates and the public are welcome to attend.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Grand Champion Ham Winner stays within one local family

CARROLLTON, Mo.- 4-H has touched the lives of children and adults since it's establishment in 1902, and continues to do so today. For one community and one family in particular, in more ways than one. More specifically, when it comes to ham, Jennifer Carpenter of the Norborne FFA Foundation, and...
NORBORNE, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission meets Wednesday in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session on Wednesday. The tentative agenda indicates the commissioners to approve Plats and Rezoning Ordinances, via Planning and Zoning Administrator, Stacy Wolfe. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office, 100 W. Main.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Carrollton Board of Education meets Tuesday

CARROLLTON, Mo. – The Carrollton R-VII Board of Education meets in regular session Tuesday night. Items on the consent agenda include current month bills, the Bank and Cash Reconciliation Report, budget revision, and contracts with LB Therapy and Perkins Freedom Mobility. Discussion items include the Summer School Report, presented...
CARROLLTON, MO

