Donald Grotjan Jr.

Kenneth David Grossman, 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 8th, 2022, at Norterre Estoria Care Center in Liberty, Missouri. Kenneth (David) was born on June 2, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the only son born to Kenneth and Marjorie (Pinkard) Grossman. He grew up in the Hale community, where he helped his father farm, and was a 1966 graduate of Hale High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and completed overseas tours of duty in Okinawa, Guam, and Goose Bay, Canada, serving in the Strategic Air Command as a B-52 mechanic. During his time in the service, he was united in marriage to Karen Childs and had one son, Phillip, born to the union. Kenneth was a career veteran of the Air Force, retiring in 1988 after 22 years of service, with the rank of Tech Sergeant.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO