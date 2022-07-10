ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PEQUOT LAKES -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway...

Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
Man Airlifted to Hospital After Camel Bite

FREEPORT -- A man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after being bitten by a camel. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was an employee of the zoo and was escorting...
Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff Asking For Tips After Motorcycle Goes Missing

(KNSI) – Deputies in Morrison County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing motorcycle. According to a crime alert, the 2011 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was taken sometime between Saturday and Tuesday evening from a place near Shamineau Lake near Motley. The motorcycle is red...
St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crow Wing County Crash

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud woman has died after a crash in Crow Wing County. According to the crash report, 88-year-old Anita Haller died when her car was hit while driving across Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes just before 9:30 Saturday morning. Haller’s 21-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth.
Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
Brainerd Man Injured in a Motorcycle on Saturday 7/9

A Brainerd man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Yellow Medicine County Saturday afternoon. 56-year-old Douglas Scott Eide was traveling south on Highway 23 when he lost control and entered the ditch. He was taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-0life threatening injuries.
Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
Kendall: St. Cloud Had a Street Racing Problem

The street racing problem in the Twin Cities was also problem in St. Cloud. That according to Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall. She says the problem spawned out of the pandemic in St. Cloud but says it is "tightened up" in St. Cloud thanks to efforts from the St. Cloud PD.
One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
Brainerd man injured in motorcycle crash south of Hanley Falls

HANLEY FALLS (KMHL) – A Brainerd man was when the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Douglas Eide, 56, of Brainerd, driving his 2020 Indian Chieftain motorcycle southbound on Highway 23 when he lost control of it and the motorcycle entered the ditch. Authorities say the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Yellow Medicine County Highway 2 in Sandnes Township.
