After a successful collaboration on Horse Girl for Netflix, Alison Brie and Jeff Baena are reuniting for a new film, Spin Me Round. In this story, Brie leads the cast as Amber, a high-performing manager for a chain of Italian restaurants in America. When Amber is selected to travel to Italy for an all-expenses-paid corporate retreat, she also harbors dreams of getting swept off her feet by the man of her dreams. In the trailer below, it looks like Amber might get her wish. That said, there’s definitely something off about the whole thing.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO