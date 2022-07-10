ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Remains out Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Donovan (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. According to...

www.cbssports.com

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Officially Passes A Cardinals Legend In MLB History

One day after tying St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial on the all-time extra-base hits list, Albert Pujols has passed him. With a seventh inning double last night off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Pujols picked up his 1,378th extra-base hit and now stands alone in third place. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blues extend qualifying offers to 6 restricted free agents

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Goes back to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. As anticipated, Pilkington was moved back to the minors one day after the Guardians designated him as the 27th man for their doubleheader with the White Sox. He started the second game of the twin bill and took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across 0.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Inefficient in scoreless outing

Wainwright did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. It was a strange outing for the veteran hurler -- though he didn't allow any runs, he needed 114 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he issued four walks while hitting two batters. It looked like Wainwright would manage a win when he departed with a five-run lead, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback that left him with a no-decision. The right-hander is 0-2 through three outings in July, though he's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings during that span.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Jovani Moran: Suffers bruised calf in appearance

Moran struck out a batter and worked around a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers before he was lifted from the contest with a bruised right calf, Dave Campbell of the Associated Press reports. The injury is considered a minor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL

