Man Killed in Chinatown Shooting; Person in Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are dead in a possible shootout in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 8th and Wolf Streets. Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at least three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. “Close to both of these victims was a handgun. So both victims had a semiautomatic handgun in very close proximity to where they were laying. We found a total of 35 spent shell casings,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the scene and found two semi-automatic handguns. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO