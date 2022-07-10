ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed in Chinatown Shooting; Person in Custody

By Christine Mattson
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia police said a man is dead after being shot in the city's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers found the victim shot in the lower back on the 1000 block...

NBC Philadelphia

2 Teen Girls Shot in Face, 2 Boys Also Shot in Apartment Courtyard Gunfire

Léelo en español aquí. Two teens were visiting two friends at a North Philadelphia apartment complex when they were all shot early Thursday. Philadelphia police responded to the Philadelphia Housing Authority's Spring Garden Apartments at 7th and Wallace streets just before 2 a.m. to find a 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Creates Portrait Of James Lambert, Man Killed In Attack With Traffic Cone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer created a beautiful portrait of 73-year-old James Lambert, the man who was fatally attacked with a traffic cone by a group of juveniles last month. Jonny Castro posted the portrait on Facebook. Lambert was on an early morning walk around his North Philadelphia neighborhood on June 24. When he reached the area of 21st and Cecil B. Moore Streets, Castro writes Lambert was taunted and followed by a group of seven juveniles as he crossed the street. In his attempt to walk away, the group of children assaulted him with a traffic cone, knocking him...
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad Daylight Shootout in Philadelphia Sends 46-Year-Old to Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two Hispanic gunmen wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm and located a 46-year-old male victim lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Ave and Erdrick St suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
CBS Philly

Police: 2 Men Killed In Possible Shootout In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are dead in a possible shootout in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 8th and Wolf Streets. Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at least three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. “Close to both of these victims was a handgun. So both victims had a semiautomatic handgun in very close proximity to where they were laying. We found a total of 35 spent shell casings,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the scene and found two semi-automatic handguns. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearing For Former Philly Cop Charged In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio Pushed Back To October

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The former Philadelphia police officer charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but according to court records the preliminary hearing was continued. Edsaul Mendoza is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder for the incident that happened in March. Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio when the 12-year-old allegedly shot at Mendoza and three other undercover officers in South Philadelphia. According to court records, the preliminary hearing is now set for October 4 at 9 a.m. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
phl17.com

Woman missing for weeks last seen in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on June 21, 2022. Police say 53-year-old Kalena Ryant was last seen on 200 block of South 44th Street. No time was mention. It is unknown what Ryant had on before she disappeared,...
phl17.com

Missing 88-year-old man last scene on Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 88-year-old Albert Hampton was last seen on at Germantown Avenue and School House Lane around 3:30 pm. Hampton was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and...
