Report: Manchester City Are Yet To Contact Villarreal Over Centre-Back Pau Torres

Manchester City have not yet contacted Villarreal over centre-back Pau Torres. There is interest from Manchester City in the player, along with others as they look to find a suitable replacement for Nathan Ake.

But it has been confirmed that the club are yet to contact Villarreal regarding the signing of the Spanish International.

Pau Torres celebrates afte scoring against Juventus in the Champions League IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are yet to contact Villarreal over Pau Torres. He is a player they appreciate, alongside Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, but the club have not made contact with either team regarding the players.

Nathan Ake is set to leave Manchester City, and a replacement is seen as fundamental going forward. Tutto Juve reported earlier that City were set to make a £76million bid for Matthijs De Ligt, but it is unknown whether that will be enough to seal a deal.

Torres will be available for around £45million after Villarreal missed out on the Champions League and the Europa League last season. The club will need to make up for the financial losses that come with missing out on that competition.

Pau Torres would reportedly be open to a move, the player was on Manchester United's list too, but they are going hard for Lisandro Martinez instead.

Who will Manchester City sign at centre-back?

