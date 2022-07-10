ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz Executives Break Silence on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

Change is inevitable in the NBA.

Utah Jazz executives Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik held a press conference on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Utah brain trust covered a wide range of topics and provided some clarity on what direction the Jazz are headed this coming season.

Let's get to some of the key points and remarks of the day.

Zanik addressed the status of the trade talk surrounding Donovon Mitchell.

"Change is inevitable in the NBA. I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovon is on our roster and he's a very, very important part of what we're trying to do," Zanik said. "Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn't sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]. We're trying to build a championship team, but there's no intent [to trade Mitchell] at all.

Zanik also commented on Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler, and Patrick Beverley, all of whom the Jazz received from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rudy Gobert — along with a grip of first-round draft picks. How do the Jazz view Beasley?

"Malik's had a very good career, either starting or coming off the bench and is a very, very good offensive player," Zanik said. "We're excited about Walker Kessler—he's a first-round pick and a center who put up some really good numbers, both offensively and defensively for a top program in Auburn."

Last but not least, the Jazz GM touched on what Beverley brings to the table.

"A longtime NBA antagonist, [Beverley] brings great defensive fire and that's something, that intensity is needed, with our team and he's shown it over a number of years," Zanik said.

Zanik was asked about Gobert's opinion that the Jazz's window to win a championship has closed.

"We fell short, so we need to recalibrate and try to go and open up the next window and hopefully it's a long one," Zanik said. "We've got work to do to start that."

Ainge touched on the Jazz's lack of flexibility this offseason.

"This season wasn't very much fun," Ainge said. "The draft wasn't very much fun. Free Agency wasn't very much fun. We were over the tax, no draft picks, and our team loses in the first round, and it wasn't very fun for us."

Overall it was nice to see that Ainge and Zanik were direct in their responses and left no room for interpretation when it came to where they stand with Mitchell.

The Jazz will be in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League that runs through July 17. Their next game will be on Monday as they go up against Jaden Hardy and the Dallas Mavericks.

