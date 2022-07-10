ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dljBK_0gargm5o00
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

David Bamber
3d ago

And we are suppose to jump for joy? Could it be elections are coming up? How about the selling of our reserves to China? More smoke and mirrors.

28
Benjamin Brownstone
3d ago

big deal. my ground beef still costs a few bucks more. like every else I buy. and 19 don't mean much when its so high. take a sip out of a glass of water and that's all I gain

14
James Woods
3d ago

Biden is blaming Republicans now for his disastrous policies. You can't make this up!! WORST INSTALLED BASEMENT BOY IN US HISTORY!!

6
