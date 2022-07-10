ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1XfG_0gargfuj00

[AP] — Production of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said.

Damage from severe thunderstorms including flooding had forced the Sturgis plant to halt operations in mid-June just two weeks after restarting production with additional sanitizing and safety protocols, The Associated Press reported.

Production of EleCare, a specialty formula for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems, was restored at Sturgis following a July 1 reboot, said Abbott spokesman John Koval.

“We are working to restart Similac production as soon as we can. We’ll provide more information when we have it,” he said via email.

Abbott recalled several leading brands of formula in February, including Similac. That squeezed supplies already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The shortage was most dire for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas, according to AP.

The Biden administration has since eased import rules for foreign manufacturers, airlifted formula from Europe and invoked federal emergency rules to prioritize U.S. production.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce about 90% of U.S. formula. Koval declined to say how much of Abbot’s overall U.S. supply of infant formula is produced at the Sturgis plant.

The plant was closed in February after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the babies died. The company says its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.

FDA inspectors eventually uncovered a host of violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof, and lax safety protocols.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced plans to help overseas makers of infant formula that have sent supplies, under emergency approval to address the shortfall, secure long-term authorization to market their formula in the U.S. The plan is to provide American consumers with more choices and make supplies more resilient against current or future shortages.

FDA commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf, and Susan Mayne, the director of the agency’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in a statement that the Sturgis plant shutdown “compounded by unforeseen natural weather events, has shown just how vulnerable the supply chain has become.”

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

New baby formula recall: Dangerous recalled formula was sold by accident

The baby formula crisis has swept the nation following the massive Abbott baby formula recall from mid-February. The action followed the death of a baby who consumed Abbott formula. Since then, the death toll increased, with authorities investigating as many as nine deaths. And the Abbott recall just triggered another baby formula recall from Shoppers Drug Mart.
HEALTH
CBS News

Salmonella found in a third of ground chicken, Consumer Reports says

The nation is making little to no headway in preventing bacteria-laden chicken from landing in U.S. grocery stores and sickening thousands of Americans annually, with Consumer Reports finding in a recent test that one-third of ground chicken samples contained salmonella. Nearly 1.4 million Americans are infected with salmonella each year,...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Sturgis, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Sturgis, MI
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Formulas#Baby Formula#The Associated Press#Similac
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

One dead and 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak tied to Florida

There have been two reports in Massachusetts. One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized in a listeria outbreak, with most of the infected people having been in Florida about a month before they became sick, federal authorities said Thursday. A food source has not been identified as...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodsafetynews.com

Dog food recalled after testing finds the presence of Listeria

Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. This voluntary recall is a result of routine sampling by the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Walgreens Pain Reliever Recalled

A Walgreens store-brand pain reliever was recalled last month because the medication should have been packaged in child-resistant bottles. The recall covers about 130,000 Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150-count bottles. The medication is produced by Aurobindo Pharma Limited of India and imported by Aurohealth LLC of New Jersey for distribution to Walgreens pharmacies.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Hundreds sick in Mexico linked to Clenbuterol in meat

Hundreds of people in a Mexican municipality have fallen ill with the suspicion falling on meat contaminated with Clenbuterol. Officials in Seyé, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, said the incident involves up to 500 people but no deaths have been reported. The first alert about the poisoning was made this past week.
WORLD
BGR.com

FDA issues urgent baby formula warning: This unapproved formula can harm your child

The massive Abbott recall that led to a massive baby formula crisis isn’t the only baby health warning parents should be aware of. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a health warning for a homemade baby formula that you can liken to a product recall. That’s because the manufacturer produced the baby formula without adhering to the FDA’s regulations and without any inspections. As a result, the firm making the product has promised to stop manufacturing and selling the product.
HEALTH
komando.com

Check your fridge! Dog food recalled due to salmonella risk

Any pet owner only wants the best for their furry friends, but if you feed them this dog food, you risk their health. A voluntary recall has been issued due to potential salmonella contamination. While healthy people with a salmonella infection might experience mild symptoms, it can be deadly for...
PETS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy