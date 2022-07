This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Despite being called a "servant leader" by his peers, media executive and certified public accountant George L. Miles Jr. was also told he wasn't "college material" at an early age. He proved his doubters wrong, becoming the first in his family to graduate college with a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University in 1963, followed by an M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1970. On the first day of Miles’ first job after college at the Department of Defense in New Jersey, his grandmother asked him to come by her home because she wanted to see the first person in the family to wear a tie to work.

