One man injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

ELON, N.C. — On Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 12:15 p.m., Western Middle School went on lockdown at the order of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:04 p.m., Deputies responded to a Domestic Disturbance at the Holly Tree Mobile Home Park, 2235 N. N.C. 87 Hwy., Elon, N.C. near Western Middle School. On arrival, Deputies saw Jimmy Wayne Himmelheber run from the residence to a wooded area and across school property. Mr. Himmelheber was ordered to stop but continued to flee. Deputies immediately placed the school in lockdown.
