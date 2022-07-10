One man injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car and tractor-trailer crashed on Tuesday afternoon in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Crews worked to remove the car after it went underneath the tractor-trailer and got stuck on Albert Pick Road. The cause […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO