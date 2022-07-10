ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

One man injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

By Michaela Leggett
abc45.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 4:56 this morning Winston-Salem Police responded to 1003 Curtis Dr., in reference to...

abc45.com

FOX8 News

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting investigation is underway in Greensboro on Sparta Drive. Officers got the call reporting the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in the Smith Homes area south of downtown, and the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro bank robber at large, police search for a suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a bank robber. On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a robbery report at a Wells Fargo Bank on Randleman Road, police said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man who robbed...
GREENSBORO, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

High Point Man Charged with 2nd-Degree Murder Overdose Death

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment this week charging a High Point man with second-degree murder and death by distribution. Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of 2801 Craig Point Road, High Point, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

1 person killed in Davidson County crash near Fleabo Road

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One road has reopened Wednesday following a deadly crash in Davidson County. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, NC-150 near Fleabo Road is now back open. State Highway Patrol did confirm that at least one person has died. There is currently no information...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Jorge Campos
alamancenews.com

Police apprehend suspect in one Burlington shooting

A man wanted for a recent shooting in Burlington has reportedly been captured in High Point after a multi-agency manhunt. Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick was ultimately taken into custody last Wednesday for a non-fatal shooting that occurred along Maple Avenue on the evening of Sunday, July 3. According to Burlington’s...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Victim grazed by bullet during gas station shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting at a gas station in Greensboro. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday at Jay's Grocery on Summit Avenue. According to police, the victim was grazed by bullets and was able to connect with family members nearby on Phillips Avenue. That's when the victim called 911, police say.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Burlington man charged second-degree murder, DWI in deadly crash

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was charged with second-degree murder following a deadly crash. Police said the crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of E. Webb Avenue and S. Church Street. Investigators said 23-year-old Oscar Enrique Ramirez-Amaya was driving a Ford F150 north on E. Webb Avenue...
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

SILVER Alert in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating George Lloyd Biglow. Mr. George Biglow is a 23 year old black male. He is 5`6 and weights 183lbs. He has short length twisted black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white durag, white shirt and black shorts.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Fleeing Suspect Sends Western Middle School into Lockdown

ELON, N.C. — On Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 12:15 p.m., Western Middle School went on lockdown at the order of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:04 p.m., Deputies responded to a Domestic Disturbance at the Holly Tree Mobile Home Park, 2235 N. N.C. 87 Hwy., Elon, N.C. near Western Middle School. On arrival, Deputies saw Jimmy Wayne Himmelheber run from the residence to a wooded area and across school property. Mr. Himmelheber was ordered to stop but continued to flee. Deputies immediately placed the school in lockdown.
ELON, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Felony murder suspect arrested

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office served (1) Rockingham County Felony Warrant for Arrest on 32 year old Yanceyville Township resident Lamanuel Lamar King. He was charged with the commission of (1) count of First Degree Murder. He was placed in the Caswell County Detention...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC

