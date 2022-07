RMA Discusses The Practice of Democratic Citizenship: An Update and Prescriptions for the Future. At the Retired Men’s Association (RMA) of Greenwich’s meeting on Wednesday, June 29, David Weisbrod introduced the speaker, Stephen Heintz, and then interviewed him in a Q&A format. Stephen Heintz is President and CEO of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. He was appointed by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as one of three co-chairs of the National Commission on the Practice of Democratic Citizenship in the 21st Century. The commission released its report “Our Common Purpose” in June 2020.

