Huntington, NY

Happening in Huntington: Firemen’s Fair, Board Meetings

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
Monday

The Northport Firemen’s Fair gets underway Monday night at Steers Beach, starting at 7 p.m. through Saturday. Games, rides and general fun.

Tuesday

The Town Board meets at 2 p.m. for its monthly session. The public can attend the meeting in person or watch online. See the Town Hall website for more details. Agenda. https://huntingtonny.gov/#event=69148949;instance=20220712140000?popup=1

The Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce will welcome a new business, Nice Day Chinese Takeout, with a celebratory ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Yong Zhao and Wanting Zhang have opened the new restaurant at 441 Walt Whitman Road, Melville.

The chamber is also having its Summer Soiree gathering at 6 p.m. at Crab Meadow Beach. The them is Huntington Nights: a night of celebration.

The Village of Northport has a public hearing at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall to consider an expanded basketball court proposed by members of the 1995 champion team alumni. The former players have raised $150,000 for the project, which has run into opposition seeking to reduce the size of the Cow Harbor court. https://www.facebook.com/hoopsOnTheHarbor

Wednesday

The town of Huntington’s summer movie series starts with a showing of Spider-Man, about 8:30 p.m. at Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.

As part of the Huntington Arts Council’s summer arts festival, the Huntington Community band performs at 8 pm at Heckscher Park. The concert will include a pre-concert performance by the Huntington Chamber Choir under the direction of Judy Leopold as well as combined pieces with the band.

Thursday

The Huntington Zoning Board of Appeals meets at 6 p.m. Attend in person at Town Hall or watch on government access TV channels Optimum 18, FIOS 38 and at huntingtonny.gov/meetings.

Friday

The Paramount offers Back to the Eighties with Jessie’s Girl, 8 p.m. https://huntingtonnow.com/events/#/details/Back-To-The-Eighties-with-Jessie-s-Girl/9996816/2022-07-15T20

Saturday

The town is hosting a pickleball tournament at xx at Alissa Sue Taff Sweet Hollow Park, from 9 am to 6 pm. https://www.tohparks.net/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=38052049

Sunday

The Northport Rotary Club hosts a duck race in Northport Harbor, starting at noon.https://www.crsadmin.com/EventPortal/Registrations/PublicFill/EventPublicFill.aspx?evtid=c4fcdfb8-2577-4ac8-a137-dac404c87d2c

