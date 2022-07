CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Residents who live on Sol Legare Road say safety is an issue for pedestrians and bicyclists along the road. Last week, a man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking on Sol Legare Road near Crozet Drive. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Alexander "AJ" Jennings, who was working on Netflix's "Outer Banks."

