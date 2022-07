Jasprit Bumrah broke a flurry of records in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. The 28-year-old pacer ripped apart the English top order before ending the English innings with figures of 6/19, the best by an Indian bowler on British soil. En route to his remarkable performance, Jasprit Bumrah went past Kuldeep Yadav, who held the record for the previous best bowling display in the United Kingdom. The chinaman spinner had recorded figures of 6/25 in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah’s scintillating show in London earned him the title of the “best bowler across formats” from India legend Sachin Tendulkar and former England skipper Michael Vaughan who hailed him for consistently troubling batters in T20s, ODIs, and Test matches.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO