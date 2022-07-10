Matthew Batten starting for Padres on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is back in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Judge was held out of the lineup in Tuesday's series opener, but he's back in center field and hitting second a day later. Aaron Hicks is out with a shin injury Wednesday, so Joey Gallo will make another start in left field.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like?. Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.6 FanDuel points.
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alfaro will move to the bench on Wednesday with C.J. Abrams starting at shortstop. Abrams will bat seventh versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Abrams for 9.5...
San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Jorge Alfaro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Abrams for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mejia will handle catching responsibilities after Christian Bethancourt was rested at home versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Mejia to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 14.7 FanDuel points...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nootbaar will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Juan Yepez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 5.7 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Velazquez will start at shortstop after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base and Michael Stefanic was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Velazquez to score 6.5 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Estrada for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.6 FanDuel...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Suwinski will start in left field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Ben Gamel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Suwinski for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Heim will catch for right-hander Jon Gray on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Paul Blackburn and Oakland. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Peralta will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat first versus right-hander John Brebbia and the Giants. numberFire's models project Luplow for...
Comments / 0