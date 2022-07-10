ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 14:51:00 Expires: 2022-07-10 16:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lewis County in central New York East central Oswego County in central New York * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1204 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Williamstown, Kasoag, Swancott Mill and Amboy Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fillmore; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern York and northeastern Fillmore Counties through 630 AM CDT At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waco to Exeter. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exeter. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 360 and 365. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Plymouth to near Hillsborough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Henniker, New London, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Meredith, Ossipee, Grafton, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Antrim and Canterbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 26 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bullock, Elmore, Macon, Montgomery and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Tuskegee, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Notasulga, Midway, Milstead, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Shorter, Franklin, Victoryland, Tysonville and Hardaway.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Russell FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Lee and Russell. * WHEN...Until 730 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Smiths, Smiths Station, Griffen Mill, Russell County Sports Complex, Uchee, Beauregard, Bleecker, Ladonia, Seale, Beans Mill, Auburn University, Loachapoka, Parkmanville, Marvyn, Phenix Drag Strip, Ladonia Sports Complex, Monterey Heights and Hatchechubbe.
LEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon by 330 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water reaches the base of the levee at the Columbia Park * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:16 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 AM CDT Thursday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.1 feet. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Shelby Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Today The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone Forecast effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of Memphis for today. This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will exceed the Environmental Protection Agency`s federal safe health standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels. For more information go to www.airnow.gov.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-16 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Central Interior. This includes the cities of Nenana, Anderson, Tanana, Minto, Manley Hot Springs, Rampart, Lake Minchumina, And Livengood. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding is possible along the low-lying areas and sloughs of the Tanana River. This could effect areas in the Minto Flats and near the Tanana River fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The Tanana river continues to run at or near bankfull and is expected to remain that way through Friday with a minor rise expected Friday night and Saturday with additional rainfall. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/12 PM 9.5 -0.0 0.6 2 None 15/01 AM 11.2 1.7 0.6 2 Minor 15/01 PM 9.4 -0.1 0.4 2 None 16/02 AM 10.6 1.1 0.2 1 None 16/02 PM 9.5 -0.0 0.4 1 None 17/02 AM 10.6 1.1 0.4 1-2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/01 PM 9.2 0.4 0.6 2 None 15/01 AM 10.9 2.1 0.6 2 None 15/01 PM 9.2 0.4 0.4 2 None 16/02 AM 10.4 1.6 0.2 1 None 16/02 PM 9.3 0.5 0.4 1 None 17/02 AM 10.4 1.6 0.4 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/12 PM 10.4 0.7 0.6 2 None 15/12 AM 12.3 2.6 0.6 2 Minor 15/01 PM 10.5 0.8 0.6 2 None 16/01 AM 11.9 2.2 0.4 0-1 None 16/02 PM 10.6 0.9 0.6 0 None 17/02 AM 11.7 2.0 0.5 0-1 None
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio; Wetzel Areas of Fog Reducing Visibility Areas of fog could impact the commute this morning with visibility being reduced to a half mile or less in some locations. Use caution if traveling this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate after a few hours after sunrise.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison; Marshall Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in locations near north of the Tennessee River into portions of northeastern Alabama, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate around 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:07:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-14 15:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A Wind Advisory remains in effect * Breezy trade winds with higher gusts is expected to continue to impact the islands today * TIMING...through Saturday * IMPACTS...Expect possible downed tree limbs as well as shifting of loose and unsecured small objects due to strong winds. Gusty winds will make driving difficult and may cause hazardous conditions for mariners. FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 300 VAVEAO ASO TOFI IULAI 14 2022 ...O loo faaauau le FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI * E agi le tuaoloa ma malosi atu pe a agi fa`ata`uta`u, ma o le a aafia ai pea le atunu`u i le Aso * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso To`ona`i * AAFIAGA...E pau`u ai laau lelea ai mea-totino e le`i faamaumauina ma faaleagaina ai apa ma taualuga o fale. Savili malolosi e mafai ona faafaigata ai ona faafoe ai taavale, ae maise lava taavale maualuluga. E sousou foi le sami ona o le malolosi o savili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo savili malolosi o lona uiga o savili e 25 e oo i le 35 mph ma e agi faata`uta`u o loo aafia ai le atunuu. O nei savili malolosi o le a faafaigata ai ona faafoe taavale i luga o le auala tele, ae maise lava taavale tetele ma le maualuluga. Faamolemole ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Marion, southwestern Cass, northwestern Harrison, northeastern Upshur, southern Morris and southeastern Camp Counties through 715 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lone Star, or 14 miles east of Pittsburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Ore City, Diana, Jenkins, Cedar Springs, Berea, Avinger, Lassater, Center Point and Holly Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...The Northeast Portion of Fire Weather Zone 284, including the town of Macdoel; and Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Lava Beds National Monument. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas Areas of Fog Reducing Visibility Areas of fog could impact the commute this morning with visibility being reduced to a half mile or less in some locations. Use caution if traveling this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate after a few hours after sunrise.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 11:26:00 Expires: 2022-07-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy