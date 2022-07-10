ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

'This could have easily turned into horrific tragedy': Overloaded boat with seven people on board and no life jackets capsizes on local reservoir

By Caribou County Sheriff's Office News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Szpth_0gardwmT00

At about 4:30 a.m. on July 10, 2022, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was made aware of a boat that had sunk on the Blackfoot Reservoir north of Soda Springs.

The initial report indicated that seven people had been aboard the vessel and all seven had made it safely to shore. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol was activated and responded to the area along with Caribou County EMS.

The Marine Patrol deputies were able to locate the vessel which had capsized with only a small portion of the bow above water. The vessel was recovered by the Marine Patrol deputies and returned to shore. The boat occupants were attended to by EMS personnel. The vessel was a 16-foot flat bottom boat. The owner is from the Preston, Idaho area.

The initial investigation found that the vessel was being used for nighttime bow fishing approximately half-mile from shore. The vessel was not registered, overloaded beyond capacity and no personal flotation devices/life jackets were on board. The investigation is continuing into the incident.

We are extremely lucky that this incident turned out the way it did. With it being nighttime, no life jackets, cold water, alcoholic beverage on the boat, and half-mile from shore, this could have easily turned into a horrific tragedy.

As the summer season progresses and our local waters warm up and become more attractive, please remember to boat wisely and safely. Most boats require a Coast Guard approved life jacket be readily accessible and appropriately sized for each occupant with at least one throwable flotation device. If you have a child 14 years of age or younger, they are required to wear a life jacket on boats under 19 feet at all times.

Boats should have a capacity plate mounted in the boat. This plate will let you know how many people can safely and legally be on the boat. If that capacity plate is missing, you can easily find out the capacity of your boat with the simple formula of length times width divided by 15. In other words a boat that is 12 feet long times 4 feet wide divided by 15, would have a capacity of 3 people weighing 150 pounds each or 450 pounds.

If you have any questions on boating laws and boating safety practices, please contact your local sheriff’s office or Idaho Parks and Recreation at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/boating.

Comments / 0

Related
minicassia.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was swimming with at least a third of its body above the...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

No injuries after overloaded boat sinks on Blackfoot Reservoir

SODA SPRINGS — At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was made aware of a boat that had sunk on the Blackfoot Reservoir north of Soda Springs. The initial report indicated that seven people had been aboard the vessel and all seven...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing Pocatello man located following ground search

The family of a missing Pocatello man says his body has been recovered after ground searches were conducted in the vicinity of his vehicle. Matt Schultz, 50, of Pocatello, left Meridian alone on Wednesday to take some drone footage of southwest Idaho’s great outdoors but never returned, his family said. KTVB.com reported that a family member said Schultz died immediately from the injuries he sustained after falling down a 50-foot...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blackfoot, ID
Accidents
City
Preston, ID
Preston, ID
Crime & Safety
Soda Springs, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
Blackfoot, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Soda Springs, ID
Caribou County, ID
Crime & Safety
Soda Springs, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
County
Caribou County, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire at Pacific Recycling shuts down Highway 30 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire at a Pocatello recycling business that temporarily shut down a busy highway on Tuesday is under investigation. The blaze at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 near the Simplot plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and generated a large amount of black smoke that could be seen from the other side of Pocatello. The fire prompted Pocatello police to shut down Highway 30 between Ridge Street...
POCATELLO, ID
KSLTV

Man dies on SR-15 after he swerved to avoid collision

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 21-year-old man died Sunday after he swerved to avoid a head-on collision and was ejected from his vehicle in Cache County. The incident happened on milepost 26 of state Route 15 just before 5:45 p.m. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said the driver...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Missing local woman found safe

UPDATE Ms. Garner in the press release below has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating 40-year-old Genevette Garner of Roberts in Jefferson County. Garner left a vehicle at her parents' residence in Iona on Tuesday and had been communicating with family through text around noon that day. Since that time, Garner has not been seen and family has been unable to make contact with her. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Genevette Garner is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Life Jackets#Reservoir#Parks And Recreation#Capsized#Accident#Caribou County Ems#Coast Guard
Idaho State Journal

Historic rebuild of 'Flying Y' interchange in Pocatello to begin this week

POCATELLO – Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the "Flying Y" Interstate 15 system Interchange is beginning this week. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life. Joint venture contractors Sundt-Cannon is expected to begin moving equipment into the project area before the end of the week. ...
Idaho State Journal

Over 2,100 Idaho Power customers in Pocatello area without electricity after power line issue ignites brush fire

POCATELLO — A power line issue caused a brush fire and large-scale power outage in the Pocatello area on Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. a spark from a power line in the 1000 block of Swisher Road near Wildlife Way in south Pocatello ignited a brush fire about 10 feet from a house. The incident also resulted in a power outage impacting over 2,100 Idaho Power customers on Pocatello's south and east sides as well as in areas east of the city, Idaho Power reported. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley Cruising Association to bring community, cars to Logan family’s home

After one family couldn’t make it to this year’s Cache Valley Cruise-In, the Cache Valley Cruising Association decided to bring the car show to them. John Amundsen has long loved classic cars and attending shows in the valley. He has been fighting brain cancer for 11 years and was recently moved to hospice care. His son, Colby, who shares his deep love of cars, developed a blood disease as a toddler and is under 24-hour care.
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Local police find one of four escaped inmates

The Idaho Falls Police Department has located one of the four inmates who recently fled. Larry Robinson, 27, disappeared from work detail Thursday. According to a news release, he was found Saturday after the police department received a tip from the public. Robinson’s disappearance occurred less than 24 hours after...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Tuesday and Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Most of eastern and central Idaho is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday morning and it is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees are expected throughout Tuesday, and on Wednesday, temperatures will rise to between 93 and 100 degrees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of shooting at police now charged with pointing gun at neighbor beforehand

POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man who is charged for opening fire at police during an incident Saturday evening is also accused of pointing a pistol at a nearby resident beforehand, court records show. Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, of Pocatello, was arrested on Saturday night and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement for allegedly firing a 9mm handgun at two police officers in the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue. When Pocatello police officers were reviewing dictated police reports on...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in rollover crash

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County. The crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Police reports show a 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
kvnutalk

Pocatello woman dies in single vehicle rollover – Cache Valley Daily

FORT HALL, Idaho — A 22-year-old Pocatello woman died in a single vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident reportedly occurred around 6:10 p.m., on southbound Interstate-15 at milepost 84, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County. Idaho State Police report the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4, when it...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy