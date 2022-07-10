Giving back to hometown 'feels amazing' for former Clemson star

A former Clemson star and one of the NFL’s top wide receivers returned to the Palmetto State this weekend to give back to the community he grew up in.

Former Tiger national champion and current Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams came back to his hometown of Santee, S.C., to host his annual one-day youth football camp.

Kids had the opportunity to learn fundamentals of football from the former Lake Marion High School standout who is coming off a career 2021 season in the NFL.

Via Chandler Mack of News19 WLTX in Columbia, Williams said it felt “amazing” to give back to the community that helped shape him into the star he is today.

“It feels amazing,” Williams said. “It’s always good to come out to the community you grew up in and give back to the kids. I’ve been in this similar situation as them. Didn’t have this chance to come out at a football camp like this and enjoy the time. So, I’m just trying to get the kids together one time a year and do this camp, and it’s been a pretty good turnout every year.”

Williams, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension with the Chargers this offseason, recorded career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards in 16 games last season, to go with nine touchdowns (one shy of his career high of 10 in 2018).

Williams said it’s important to him to show the kids in his hometown that he’s an example of how it’s possible to make it out of a small town and achieve big dreams.

“Kids out here look up to me, so I just try to come in, show my face, go out there on the field with them, show them through some drills, kind of give them images showing people that you can make it out this small community and go chase your dreams,” Williams said.

At Clemson, Williams compiled 177 receptions for 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns over 42 games (30 starts) in his career as a Tiger from 2013-16. He bounced back from a season-ending injury in the 2015 opener to lead the Tigers in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,361) and receiving touchdowns (11) in 2016.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

