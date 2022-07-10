ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Projecting the five best free agent destinations for Patrick Beverley

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00l2ZU_0garde8d00

Patrick Beverley is the type of player who every team in the NBA could use. A defensive-first point guard with a high IQ, who can also space the floor and hit threes, Beverley is a starting-caliber talent, but he plays just as well off the bench. After joining the Minnesota Timberwolves for one season, he played a major role in changing the culture, helping lead his squad to the playoffs.

But Pat Bev was moved to the Utah Jazz in the massive Rudy Gobert blockbuster, and they’re currently not a team that seems primed to contend. This is likely an issue for Beverley, who, at 33 years old, is still looking for his first NBA Championship ring.

With just one year left on his contract, Beverley is a prime candidate to be bought out of his contract, which would make him an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team aside from the Jazz and the Wolves. Jumping the gun a bit here, if Bev is bought out, here are five of the most ideal landing spots for the defensive menace.

Patrick Beverley is a strong fit for the 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYAi0_0garde8d00
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is already familiar with Pat Bev, from their two years together on the Los Angeles Clippers from 2018 to 2019. They made it to the playoffs both years and could look to do the same in Philly.

Beverley is a great fit almost anywhere, but especially so with the Sixers. Whether he’s paired with James Harden, helping offset the Beard’s defensive liabilities, or paired with Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, or Matisse Thybulle, Beverley would be a great complementary piece. Joel Embiid would also love Pat Bev like many others in the basketball community. Their inner ‘dog’ would instantly make them best friends. The Sixers need more dogs.

Patrick Beverley heads back LA, but with Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20W3Zx_0garde8d00
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

This is entirely contingent upon the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook, as the two characters just would not work on the same team together. Beverley stated in March that Westbrook “damaged his career“. I don’t think the Lakers are looking to mend those fences, but if Westy’s traded? Boom.

LeBron James needs a whole team full of players like Beverley. Two-way players who don’t need the ball to be effective, yet when called upon, they deliver. Beverley has 65 games of playoff experience and he’s not afraid of the limelight. He’s been fine in L.A. before from his four seasons with the Clippers and if the Lakers put together a playoff roster, I’m sure Beverley would love to be a part of their team.

Golden State Warriors form potent mix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zt1Bo_0garde8d00
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Could you imagine Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley on the same team? Or better yet, in the same locker room? Me either, but I really want to see it. Aside from both being arguably some of the best defenders/trolls in basketball, they also are developing quite the off-court reputation for having some hot takes. They could form their own podcast and likely be an instant hit.

On the court? Well, if Bev really wants to win, what better than joining the defending champs? Beverley and Curry in the backcourt seems perfect, though it wouldn’t be all the time. Even next to Klay Thompson, still a great fit.

Imagine a situational lineup that looks like this:

  • Bev
  • Curry
  • Thompson
  • Wiggins
  • Draymond

That’s a fearful five on both ends of the floor. Of course, it would have its drawbacks, it’s not one that would work against bigger lineups, but it features shooting and defense on all levels. Could be fun.

Dallas Mavericks get Luka Doncic some backcourt help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7q5s_0garde8d00
David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not even a Mavericks fan, but I really want to see Luka Doncic get some help in the backcourt. Losing Jalen Brunson is likely only going to put the ball in Doncic’s hands even more, tiring him out even further on the defensive side. This is where Beverley can be the hero, guarding the opponent’s best guard while being able to take some of the offensive ball-handling/distribution duties away from Doncic.

  • Patrick Beverley stats in 2021-22: 9.2 PPG, 4.6 APG, 4.1 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 34.3 3PT%

They can play alongside each other or spell one another, it doesn’t matter. Either way, the Mavs need another backcourt defender who’s also a threat to score. That’s Beverley.

Miami Heat finally land Patrick Beverley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkZqT_0garde8d00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Miami Heat come get Patrick Beverley? I don’t know, but it’s a question even the player himself openly wondered on ESPN, and that was before he was traded. Whether he was having premonitions or trying to speak it into existence remains to be seen, but if we’re talking about a player who would be a perfect fit for the Heat culture, look no further. Beverley is that man.

Similar to the Draymond/Warriors fit, could you imagine Beverley with Jimmy Butler? Tom Thibodeau probably just shed a tear for not being able to make it happen himself. Beverley and Butler are similarly-styled leaders who leave it all on the floor. No one can question their want-to or their drive. Beverley could likely supplant Kyle Lowry as the starter, but even if he came off the bench, the Heat would have a pair of bullies in the backcourt, making them a tough opponent on a nightly basis.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant does not want to be traded to 1 notable NBA team?

For Kevin Durant, winning another championship may take precedence over crawfish and gumbo. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that some rival executives believe that Durant does not want to be traded to New Orleans. This comes amid speculation that the Pelicans could have the assets to mount a run at the former MVP.
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Clippers#Sixers
realitytitbit.com

Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Named As A Potential Destination For Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been identified as the only team making a legitimate push for star guard Kyrie Irving. On Monday, NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports also revealed the Clippers as a dark horse team in the Kyrie sweepstakes, which could see a partnership between Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis throws shade at prior teams after near-$49 million deal with Bucks

Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inside The Warriors

Ja Morant Reveals What He Told Warriors After Game 6

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently had some criticism for the way Golden State celebrated their championship, specifically taking exception to their shots at Memphis. "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy