Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe signs 4-year, $22 million extension

 3 days ago
Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe on Sunday signed a four-year contract extension worth $22 million through the 2025-26 season.

Kempe recorded career-high totals in goals (35), points (54), power-play goals (six) and game-winning goals (seven) over 78 games last season. He also was voted to his first NHL All-Star Game.

The 25-year-old Swede is coming off a three-year, $6 million contract.

Kempe has 186 points (90 goals, 96 assists) in 390 career games since being selected by the Kings with the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

