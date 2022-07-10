Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley placed on 15-day IL

The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jonathan Heasley on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to tendinitis in his pitching shoulder.

The Royals also recalled left-hander Foster Griffin from Triple-A Omaha.

Heasley, 25, experienced what manager Mike Matheny labeled as “a little bit of a dead arm” during Kansas City’s 13-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. He allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.

“I felt pretty normal in the bullpen (session),” Heasley said. “I don’t know what my velo was in the bullpen. But once I got there and seeing 88, 89, I knew something wasn’t really right because everything felt normal on my end. It was one of those things that was really weird. I don’t really know how to describe it. Hopefully it’s just a little fatigue, and we’ll move on.”

Heasley is 1-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 11 starts this season.

He is 2-6 with a 5.37 ERA in 14 career starts, all with the Royals.

Griffin, 26, is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 20 relief appearances with Omaha this season.

–Field Level Media