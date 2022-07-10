ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Red Sox rookie Jeter Downs comes up clutch vs. Yankees: ‘Can’t really put into words’

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox shortstop Jeter Downs was the hero Saturday night against the rival New York Yankees. The game was tied 3-3 going into the 10th inning. The Yankees scored two runs in the top half of the 10th, setting the stage for Downs’ heroics. Jeter Downs of...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

 

ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.63 ERA. He has had a solid season for […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Yankees pursuing ex-Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi

A familiar face could be rejoining the pennant race in the American League East. According to the New York Post, the Yankees and Royals have discussed a deal that would bring former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi to New York. The Yankees want to find an upgrade on outfielder Joey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Red Sox score 9 straight, rally past Yanks for series split

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox lost every one of their first eight series against AL East opponents this season. In the ninth, a four-game set against the first-place Yankees, they opened with back-to-back losses and trailed by two runs in the 10th inning of Game 3. That's...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Gerrit Cole vs. Graham Ashcraft

After a day off on Monday, the Yankees return to the Bronx tonight to begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. While this ought to be a favorable series for the Bronx Bombers since the Reds find themselves in the basement of one of baseball’s worst divisions, this is not a series that the Yankees can overlook. After starting the season a horrid 3-22, Cincy has posted a very respectable 29-22 record since May 5th, and they’re currently riding a four-game winning streak that includes a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Odds are you'll find a good bet for The Open

We highlighted The Open Championship on Monday, but it deserves more attention today given that golf's fourth major tees off tomorrow morning. Whether you bet on winners and placement or play in fantasy golf pools, we can help you get ready for the action here at Bark Bets. Let's talk...
GOLF

