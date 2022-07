MILLCREEK, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenagers nearly drowned after overdosing while swimming at a Millcreek apartment complex Wednesday evening. “They were high on whatever they took, then overdosed while they were in the pool,” Unified Fire Authority Lt. Nate Lord said of the incident at the Riverbend Apartments at 845 W. Meadowbrook Expressway,

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO