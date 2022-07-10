ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Florida first responders, Good Samaritans help flip overturned, partially submerged SUV to rescue trapped woman

Cover picture for the articleJul. 10, 2022 - 01:45 - Deputies, firefighters and Good Samaritans in...

click orlando

Law enforcement searches for missing Massachusetts girl in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Law enforcement groups are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl from Springfield, Massachusetts, and they think she could be in Florida. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6, and she was last seen in North Fort Myers, Florida.
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ormondbeachobserver.com

Drunk Daytona man arrested after swinging whiskey bottle at car

5:33 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local gas station after receiving a call about a car that crashed into a gas pump. Upon arriving, the reporting officer said he spoke to a 45-year-old Daytona Beach man who was...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman dies in Flagler County mobile home fire

A woman died in a mobile home fire in Flagler County early Monday. Officials say firefighters were called to the Bulow RV Park on White Feather Lane off Old Kings Road just before 4:30 a.m. The victim was in a bedroom that caught fire. She did not survive however a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputies searching for fraud suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of committing fraud at multiple banks throughout Florida. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) has gone to two banks in Marion County, two banks in Orlando, one bank in Largo, and another bank in St. Petersburg. While at those financial institutions, he allegedly completed fraudulent transactions, and MCSO indicated that he may be using a fake ID.
MARION COUNTY, FL
