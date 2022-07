Click here to read the full article. Fresh from his Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama series for his appearance in “Euphoria,” Colman Domingo is set to executive produce P.J. Palmer short “North Star,” in which he also stars. In “North Star” Domingo plays a patriotic and hardworking rancher and one half of a middle-aged, same-sex couple. His other half Craig (played by Tony award nominee Malcolm Gets) is dying. Tensions arise when Craig’s sister Erin (“Mad Men’s” Audrey Wasilewski) arrives unannounced to whisk him off to see out his final days with his “real” family. Laura Innes (“Deep Impact”)...

