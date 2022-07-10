Canadians' Anger Over Rogers Outage May Complicate Its Merger Hopes

XPENG Robotics (or the Company), an affiliate of XPeng Inc. and a key part of its mobility ecosystem dedicated to creating smart robots, today announced that it has completed signing of a definitive agreement with a consortium of investors to raise over US$100 million for its Series A capital funding. The funding round is led by IDG Capital, supported by XPeng Inc. and other long-time investors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005559/en/ The Series A financing is the largest single-tranche fundraising for the bionic robot sector in China in the past two years. “Development of the robotics sector is propelled by breakneck progress in science and technology. XPENG Robotics is committed to establishing a holistic ecosystem for intelligent robots. The completion of our Series A fundraising reflects the capital market’s expectations, and is a vote of confidence in the prospects for this sector. It also represents the full recognition of our strength in R&D as well as our capability for future commercialization,” said Mr. Xu Zhigen, CEO of XPENG Robotics.

