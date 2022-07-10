ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic-Nick Kyrgios ‘officially a bromance’ after past beef

By Ethan Sears
 3 days ago

It seems like Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have well and truly patched things up.

Following Djokovic’s victory in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, he heaped praise on Kyrgios — a player with whom he once held a contemptible relationship.

“OK,” Djokovic said in his TV interview. “It’s officially a bromance.”

The two spoke at a practice ahead of Sunday’s final, deciding to go to dinner together with the winner picking up the check. It’s unclear whether the pair will be going out on Sunday night in London, but it does seem that the dinner is on for some point in the future.

“That’s why he lost,” Djokovic joked.

A champion's interview which had a bit of everything 😀

Hear from @DjokerNole , after collecting yet another Wimbledon title #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/v7sqCl7VPD

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022

Playing in his first Grand Slam final, Kyrgios hung in for four sets against Djokovic, but his temper ultimately got the better of him, as he fell in a tiebreak. He went back and forth with both his box and the chair umpire throughout the match.

Still, he acquitted himself well with his play, as Djokovic struggled to break his serve throughout.

Kyrgios, who had previously called Djokovic a “tool,” defended him amid his deportation from Australia earlier this year over his unvaccinated status. That seems to have helped to fuel their burying the hatchet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWuBW_0garbxjc00
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic went back and forth on Instagram before their Wimbledon final.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Qare_0garbxjc00
Novak Djokovic, right, and Nick Kyrgios interact by the net following their Wimbledon men’s singles final match.
Getty Images

“Hopefully,” Djokovic said, “this is the start of a wonderful relationship.”

