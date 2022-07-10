ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bosch: Legacy' Star Mimi Rogers Shares Season 2 Update

By Megan Elliott
TL;DR:

  • Bosch: Legacy star Mimi Rogers says she’s going back to work on season 2 of the Amazon Freevee series in “a couple of months.”
  • Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will be based on the book The Crossing.
  • Rogers also opened up about how Bosch: Legacy differs from Bosch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHZSQ_0garbsJz00
Mimi Rogers in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ | Tyler Golden/Amazon Freevee

Mimi Rogers is sharing an update on the second season of Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy. While there’s no premiere date yet for the new episodes, the actor has revealed that she’ll be going back to work on the show in a few months.

Mimi Rogers plays Honey Chandler in ‘Bosch: Legacy’

Rogers plays tough-as-nails defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler in both Prime Video’s Bosch and its spinoff, Bosch: Legacy. The first season of the latter show debuted on Freevee in May 2022. It was a renewed for season 2 prior to the series premiere.

The actor – who has also appeared in movies such as Hope Springs and shows such as Two and a Half Men – recently spoke to Closer Weekly. She revealed that she would soon be stepping back into Honey Chandler’s high heels.

“[T]hey already announced we’ve been picked up for a second season, so we’ll be going back to work in a couple of months,” she said.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 will be based on ‘The Crossing’

Bosch and Bosch: Legacy both focus on Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), an LAPD detective who eventually becomes a private investigator. The character was created by author Michael Connelly, and his Bosch books have inspired each season of both shows.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will be based in part on The Crossing. In that book, Harry reluctantly teams up with a defense attorney who wants the PI to help clear his client of murder. As Harry digs into the case, his investigation leads him to look into the heart of the LAPD.

Rogers explains how the new show is different from its predecessor

Bosch: Legacy picks up one year after the events of the Bosch series finale. In that episode, Harry handed in his badge and decided to set up shop as private eye. Several Bosch actors also reprise their roles in the new show. In addition to Rogers and Welliver, Madison Lintz returns as Harry’s daughter Maddie.

So why not just call it Bosch Season 8? Because the has a slightly different focus, Rogers said.

“One of the big differences in our new show is that it’s more of a three-hander, in that Harry, Maddie Bosch, and Honey Chandler are the three leads of the show,” she said. “So, in terms of my character, I’m more involved. We delve into my life and my issues. You’ll see how she deals with the aftermath of what happened on the last season of Bosch and the assassination attempt on her.”

Connelly had a similar explanation in an interview with Variety.

“We obviously have the same DNA in Harry Bosch, and these characters have been seen before, so we just had a lot of good things that were inspiring us to go forward with it,” he said. “The anchor is always going to be Titus, but let’s shake it up a little bit, add in two characters in a big way into the mix and go forward and not look back.”

