AKRON, Ohio — Two weeks after Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker, his family hosted a press conference Monday, calling for change within the city. In the early morning hours on June 27, officials said Walker was killed by police after the 25-year-old Black man led officers on a car and foot chase, finally stepping from his vehicle in a parking lot wearing a ski mask. Police said Walker made a movement that was perceived as a threat and the eight officers opened fire.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO