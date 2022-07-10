ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House for Sale Comes With Prison Cells Built Into It [PHOTOS]

 4 days ago
A house is on the market in Celina, Ohio and the five-bedroom house comes with more than just the high ceilings and wooden floors. The house, which is going for $275,000, also comes with jail cells...

WDTN

Event spaces available to rent in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) —Various event spaces are now available to rent in downtown Springfield. The spaces include the City Plaza, Esplanade, City Hall Forum, Conference Room and Park at the 99 parking garage upper deck. These spaces may be rented for nearly any gathering or event, according to a release.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Restaurant owners, Lima officials hold roundtable

LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Darke County receives $1.35 million for airport terminal

DARKE COUNTY— U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that $3.7 Million in new funding will be distributed for Ohio airports under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including the Darke County Airport. Portman applauded the announcement that two Ohio airports are set to receive grants made available...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Limaland Motorsports Park will host a tribute to Gene Frankhart. The pits open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Experience life from the late 19th century at the Allen County Museum. Gain new knowledge about Thomas Edison and the phonograph or find out why the discovery of oil in Lima was so important to the development of the city. Listen to period music throughout the day by the Lima Area Concert Band, Charles Cheuvront and Warren Bowery. Meet and talk with actors playing characters from the past, including Lucy Webb Hayes, Annie Oakley and Susan B. Anthony. Go back in time to visit with patrons dressed for opening night at the Faurot Opera House. Hands-on activities include churning butter and learning how Fannie Farmer changed cooking. Guests can also play period games outside or make period crafts in the Children’s Discovery Center. Finally, learn about the language of flowers. During this two-day special event, patrons can visit the MacDonell House for free. Visitors are also invited to tour the temporary exhibit, ‘The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies.’ While the event is free to the public, donations are encouraged.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Plans made to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys

LIMA — Allen County Regional Transit Authority is making plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys downtown. The Lima Loop would travel from various points in the heart of the city taking passengers to their favorite shopping places and restaurants. Currently, the RTA has one trolley in...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Johnston Farm family home rededicated

PIQUA — More than 250 people gathered for the rededication of the family home of John and Rachel Johnston Saturday afternoon, July 9. The near-perfect, sunny July Ohio weather contributed to the festive nature of the ceremonial ribbon cutting as board members and contributors who helped fund the project came together for the event.
PIQUA, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Model T club making stop in Eaton

EATON — The Preble County area will be the focus of an international tour next Monday, July 18, when hundreds of Model T Ford owners and their families visit as part of the The Model T Ford Club International’s 65th Model T Tour. Based at Spooky Nook Sports...
EATON, OH
WDTN

What a $500K home looks like in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs. While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
myspringfieldpaper.com

Springfield CBC Home of the Week #5

Gary C. Ferguson, of 308 S. William Street, is the next winner of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave. Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims chose this home for the award. The CBC is conducting its 57th annual Home Beautification...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay couple arrested at city pool

Two Findlay residents have been arrested after refusing to leave the city pool when asked to do so. On Tuesday at 5:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to 520 Conneaut Ave. on a report of criminal trespass. Seth Johnson, 33, was arrested for criminal trespass and obstructing...
FINDLAY, OH
dayton.com

National French Fry Day: Where to get the best fries in Dayton

Whether you like them plain, salted or seasoned, one thing is for sure — you can never have too many fries. Here are the top three winners in the 2021 Best of Dayton French Fries contest:. The burger chain has freshly made boardwalk-style fries that customers can dress up...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ATM, car stolen from Miami Co. auto shop

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say thieves stole a car and an ATM from a Miami County business Tuesday morning. According to the Miami County Sheriff, Dave Duchack, the suspects broke into a Concord Township automotive repair shop on North County Line Road 25 A. Duchak said the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Humane Society of Greater Dayton helps in beagle rescue

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Humane Society of Greater Dayton partnered recently with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to rescue animals that had been relinquished from a facility which breeds animals for animal testing. Four adult beagles, and eight beagle puppies were rescued. Before being rescued, these animals...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County prepares for their share of the lawsuit settlement from drug distributors

Communities across Ohio are getting things in place to get their share of the $808 million settlement from drug distributors. According to the governor’s office, municipalities representing 85% of the Ohio population were represented in the lawsuit and will be getting a portion of the settlement. The money is restricted for use by programs that deal with drug recovery, treatment, or prevention. Plus, the money can be part of public awareness campaigns to promote well-being in the state. The Allen County Commissioners have set up a fund to receive their portion, which will be divided over 18 years. But it is unknown right now how much they will get.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Family fun planned for Community Block Party

LIMA — Activate Allen County will host a free, family-friendly Community Block Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the South Jackson Community Garden, 200 S. Jackson St., Lima. The event will feature free live music, hot dogs, chips, water, art bags and a food...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Armed man prompts alarm at Family Dollar

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man entered the Family Dollar at 1130 North Main St. in Dayton. The man showed a gun, prompting one of the occupants of the store to set off a silent alarm.  The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

New fictional novel features Greenville sites

GREENVILLE — An Indiana native has written a captivating coming of age story centered in Greenville, Ohio. Author Christopher “Jeff” Neff wrote Chuck’n the Deuce, a novel about a young man named Charles who left Greenville four years ago as a hometown hero to play baseball at Ball State. After a successful senior year, he returns home with no draft offers and depression.
GREENVILLE, OH
Lima News

Identity of escaped Allen County juvenile released

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the juvenile who escaped Monday from the Allen County Juvenile Detention facility. The escaped resident has been identified as Ryan A. Aab, born July 22, 2008. He is described as a biracial male, four feet eight inches tall, 112 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known residence is Lima. The sheriff’s office did not release a photo.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
