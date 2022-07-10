ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Watch Novak Djokovic fightback against Nick Kyrgios to win final

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Novak Djokovic fight backs against...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England women will face Northern Ireland in their home strip - despite being the away side - to help colourblind viewers of Friday's Euro 2022 match at St Mary's

England Women will revert from their crimson away kit to their standard white home kit when they face Northern Ireland in Friday's Euro 2022 clash to help colourblind viewers. England will play at St Mary's stadium as the away side on Friday night but in a similar move to a World Cup qualifier between the two sides, they will play in a home strip.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Dean Henderson between the sticks, ex-Liverpool youngster Neco Williams at the back and Brennan Johnson still banging in the goals after snubbing interest from elsewhere... how Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest could line up next season

After ending their 23-year exile from the Premier League by winning the Championship play-off final in May, Nottingham Forest have caught the eye with their busy summer of transfer activity. Steve Cooper has made six new signings so far, spending close to £60million, but Forest's business appears far from over....
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy