Some people don't take too much notice of signs they see on the road, like the fact that the number of billions served on the Mcdonald's sign hasn't changed in years or even some of the funny or very real messages that are displayed. We have even seen companies get into what has been dubbed "sign wars." Sign wars are when multiple businesses will get into some kind of banter with each other, using their business signs. Most of the time they are snark remarks being exchanged, but two companies in Michigan had a very pleasant back and forth sign exchange.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO