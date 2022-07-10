ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Plans to improve Alabama’s electric vehicle infrastructure in the works

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xrtw_0garZMVp00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Jensen Wang stopped in Montgomery to charge his Tesla on the way to Florida.

“It’s just great not having to go to a gas station ever again,” Wang said.

Hybrid, electric vehicle demand skyrockets in rural America

With a 47-mile work commute each way and gas prices right now, Wang chose an electric vehicle.

“I kind of estimated, if I was to spend [money on] gas right now, I’d probably be spending close to $200 a week and now I’m adding probably $30 a month on electric, so it’s huge savings on that,” Wang said.

It’s estimated that by 2030, 20% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric. Meeting that demand in Alabama will have its challenges. “There are currently a whole lot of gaps in Alabama’s charging infrastructure footprint,” Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition President Michael Staley said.

Staley says the state has about 5,000 electric vehicles registered, and continues to rise due to gas prices.

What is plasma and how could it be used in everyday life?

“As people are seeing $5 a gallon gas prices, they’re starting to realize that $1.08 E-Gallon is better for their bottom line,” Staley said.

Staley says the real challenge comes from having enough charging stations. His coalition is putting together an updating plan using federal funding to improve Alabama’s EV infrastructure, with a focus on interstate corridors and other local roads.

“The availability of charging infrastructure for people traveling away from home is one of the greatest barriers to EV adoption,” Staley said.

Wang says so far he hasn’t had issues with finding a charge.

“The car actually finds chargers for you, so the charging isn’t a problem,” Wang said.

Staley says the plan for updating the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure will be coming out in the next few months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 7

lower house of Sinclair
3d ago

In some states they can’t even keep the power on for homes.. how is that same infrastructure support all of these electric vehicles? From my understanding of economics supply and demand dictate price, so that means after they have all of these electric vehicles the price of energy goes way up?? You think gas is expensive now…It doesn’t make any sense to me. Why not put solar panels on everyone’s house first? Make some energy before overloading an already overloaded system….

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer. US inflation reached a 40-year high in June. Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate. Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Alabama Gas Prices Trending Down

Follow this link for a county-by-county guide to Alabama gas prices. Find the cheapest gas near you here. Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Montgomery, AL
Cars
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
wtvy.com

Alabama Power announces rate adjustments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power says that starting in August you can expect your monthly bill to go up about $6. Alabama Power officials say it’s due to the rising cost of fuel. They say using diverse fuel types and sources has helped them dampen the increase, which they say is lower than the current rate of inflation.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery ranked 7th-sweatiest city in U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a common daily occurrence that we experience here in Alabama. It’s something you can’t really avoid for about seven months out of the year. Sweating. Sweating happens a lot in this part of the country. The heat, the humidity. It feels like...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Internet company providing 1-gig internet to Russell, parts of Lee County

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - An internet service company called BEAM is in the process of providing faster internet to rural areas in Russell and Lee County. The internet is a huge aspect of everyone’s day-to-day life, and we all have those moments when the internet works against us. Still, in this case, BEAM is providing rural areas with the fastest internet available across each county.
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Cars#Ev
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces Innovate Alabama’s small business grant program

Today, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the Alabama Innovation Corporation (Innovate Alabama) opened applications for the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOX54 News

Tax Free Weekend in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For one weekend in July, you will have the chance to purchase back-to-school items without paying state or local taxes. This weekend is known as the annual Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. This includes qualifying school supplies, computers and clothing that will be exempt from Alabama’s 4% state tax, as well as any local taxes in participating counties.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: Finally, despite the complaining, Space Command heads to Alabama

In May, after two years of political push-back from Congressional delegations not chosen to house SPACECOM (U.S. Space Command) , the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Department of Defense (DoD) Inspector General (IG) confirmed that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) process to decide the best location for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) was appropriate, comprehensive, and permissible. SPACECOM is heading to Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Survey says this is Alabama’s favorite milkshake

A nice cold milkshake is one of the most delicious ways to beat the summer heat. But which flavor is the favorite in Alabama and the rest of the country?. RTA Outdoor Living says it investigated trends in all 50 states and found that strawberry milkshakes are the most popular in America.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Alabama Sales Tax Holiday: What items are eligible?

ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama’s annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is right around the corner!. Every year the tax holiday falls during the third weekend of July, starting at 12:01 a.m. on the third Friday and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. For 2022, the holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 15 and end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy