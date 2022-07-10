ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence hospital gets $10 million gift from donor

By Sara Maloney
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Lawrence resident has pledged a hefty donation to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health Foundation after being a longtime supporter.

On Sunday, LMH Health announced that Dana Anderson made a $10 million gift commitment to LMH Health Foundation. This is the largest commitment to the foundation and 100-year-old hospital in history.

Anderson has pledged half the amount as an outright gift of support of the LMH Health’s strategic priorities and will be paid over the next several years. The other half will a part of Anderson’s estate plans and will create an endowed fund for this same purpose.

LMH Health, a not-for-profit community hospital, has been supported by Anderson and his late wife, Sue, for many years.

“The gift will support vital hospital needs,” Anderson said. “And it’s the perfect way for the family to

recognize the giving spirit that Sue worked to instill in all of us. We know how proud she would be to

see this happen. She always recognized the importance of LMH to the quality of life in Douglas

County.”

If approved by the LMH Health Board of Trustees, they will rename the Lawrence Health Plaza the Anderson Health Plaza in honor of the Andersons.

“The LMH Health Foundation’s purpose is to inspire community and philanthropic support for LMH

Health, and the Andersons have played a vital role in that effort, both as donors and as leaders,”

Mark Gonzales, president of the foundation’s board of directors, said . “We are incredibly grateful for the

trust Dana has placed in both the foundation and the hospital, and we look forward to celebrating all

it makes possible.”

Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Washburn selects WittKieffer to aid in search for new president.

Topeka (KSNT)- The search is on for Washburn’s new president. This morning, the Board of Regents met at the Washburn Memorial Union to name the executive search company that will aid them in selecting a new president for the university. The final two choices were WittKieffer out of Oak Brook, Illinois, and AGB Search from […]
TOPEKA, KS
