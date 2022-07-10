ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Lightning strikes, dramatic rescue, and firework duds: Week in review

By Garrett Phillips
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best videos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Shocking video: Lightning strikes Hillsborough County deputy's car. It was a close call after a Hillsborough County deputy's...

NBC Miami

Florida Man Pulls Rifle on Father and Daughter After Parking Dispute

A parking dispute between two central Florida men took an ugly turn last week when one of the men involved grabbed a rifle and pointed it at the other man and his daughter. The incident took place last Thursday in Clearwater when Jeremy Lee and his daughter Carrie were cutting grass outside a home, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

Lakeland Publix employee rescues man from burning truck

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland Publix warehouse worker will be honored Wednesday for helping save a man who was trapped in a burning vehicle in June. The Lakeland Fire Department said Glenn Chancey was working at the warehouse at around 4:40 a.m. on June 2 when he heard a loud crash outside.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Deputies arrest suspect barricaded in Brooksville home

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One suspect is in custody in Hernando County after deputies said they barricaded themselves in a house in Brooksville Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the suspect surrendered peacefully and there were no injuries reported. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at the...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Clearwater Man About To “Get His Face Blown Off” Over Parking

5 days ago, in Clearwater, the gun wasn’t the problem. It was probably in a closet, a gun case, or on a rack, doing what guns do. Waiting for an emergency. The problem is the person WITH the gun. The 2nd Amendment argument is for this behavior. Gun safety protects us from firearms but where’s the safety from people and bad decisions? Thank you Stacey Gordon, for sharing this. Let’s say a service vendor is blocking your driveway, does he deserve to be shot? Does his daughter deserve to be spoken to this way, while threatening her dad with death? As we’ve all witnessed acts of insane, gun violence, are we sincerely okay with a weapon being brandished, in response to a driveway being blocked? Cowboys didn’t do that so it can’t be standard right here in Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
plantcityobserver.com

PC shooting leaves two deceased

A shooting over the weekend is possibly drug-related. A shooting left two dead in the Parkwood Estates in Plant City, on Saturday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 2 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found two victims – one adult and one juvenile.
PLANT CITY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man one of 4 seriously injured in Sarasota County pileup crash

A 30-year-old Cape Coral man was one of four drivers seriously injured in a six-vehicle pileup crash on southbound I-75 in Sarasota County on Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven was traveling southbound on I-75 around 10:20 a.m., approaching SR-72 in the outside travel lane. A Ford pickup truck, a Ford SUV, an Acura SUV, a Dodge pickup truck and an Isuzu pickup truck were all stopped ahead of the tractor-trailor, motionless due to traffic congestion. The tractor-trailer’s driver failed to stop and rear-ended the Ford pickup truck.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

