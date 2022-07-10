Lightning strikes, dramatic rescue, and firework duds: Week in review

5 days ago, in Clearwater, the gun wasn’t the problem. It was probably in a closet, a gun case, or on a rack, doing what guns do. Waiting for an emergency. The problem is the person WITH the gun. The 2nd Amendment argument is for this behavior. Gun safety protects us from firearms but where’s the safety from people and bad decisions? Thank you Stacey Gordon, for sharing this. Let’s say a service vendor is blocking your driveway, does he deserve to be shot? Does his daughter deserve to be spoken to this way, while threatening her dad with death? As we’ve all witnessed acts of insane, gun violence, are we sincerely okay with a weapon being brandished, in response to a driveway being blocked? Cowboys didn’t do that so it can’t be standard right here in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO