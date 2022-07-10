ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Dangerous heat today through Monday

By Dusty Ellis
 3 days ago
(Getty Images)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and the US National Weather Service have reported a heat advisory to be in effect until Monday predicting temperatures to reach 108.

Sunday’s high is predicted to be 103-105 and on the rise to 108 by Monday evening. Areas currently under the heat advisory include Big Country, Concho Valley, and Heartland until 9 PM Monday.

SAPD advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

CC US National weather Service

Contact SAPD:

Emergency: 9-1-1

Non-emergencies: 325-657-4498

KLST/KSAN

San Angelo State Park is hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park is hiring for a full-time Interpretive Ranger. This individual will be responsible for creating, planning, presenting, and leading public tours/events in the park and sometimes off-site. They will also handle most of the media interviews, assist in the gatehouse checking in visitors, assist in the field with general park maintenance, and help manage the volunteer system.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Could This Finally Be It? The Municipal Pool To Re-open Soon

There aren't many places in Texas with a pool that has its own historical marker. Here in San Angelo, our City Municipal Pool was built by President Franklin Roosevelt's "New Deal". The WPA or Works Progress Administration began work on the pool in 1938. It opened in 1939. I can almost hear President Roosevelt's booming voice saying: "The only thing we have to fear is being overheated by the hot San Angelo sunshine."
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Ice cream social at the Firehouse

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There’s no better way to beat the heat than digging into a frozen treat! Join the Old Central Firehouse for some family fun and a free cup of ice cream with the purchase of pizza. The event will be on July 14, 2022, from...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Reports 555th COVID-19 Related Death

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo on Tuesday announced the 555th COVID-19 related death in the county. According to the cities public information department, on Jul. 11, one new COVID-19 fatality was reported.  The death came from an 80-year-old female that was fully vaccinated from Tom Green County. The total deaths in Tom Green County is now up to 555. 359 of the fatalities from Tom Green County and 196 from other counties.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
