Irmo police investigating early Sunday shooting that left West Columbia man, 21, dead

The Irmo Police Department says it’s investigating an early Sunday shooting that left one person dead.

Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the New Friarsgate subdivision, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, a statement from the department said.

The victim, identified as Ryan T. Shull, 21, of West Columbia, was found at a home on the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road in the subdivision, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said in a statement released later Sunday.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident, adding there is no danger to the public.

No arrests have been made, the department said.

The Irmo Police Department with the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.

