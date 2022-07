As of Monday July 11, 2022, many Elmore County residents still possess a Waste Management (WM) and/ or Advanced Disposal curbside trash container. Despite the efforts of the County Commission and county staff to identify areas where containers still exist, Waste Management has provided no comprehensive plan to complete collection of the remaining cans. With WM indicating the company had collected over 20,000 containers by the end of June 2022, the efforts to recover containers appears to be complete from their viewpoint.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO