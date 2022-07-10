IN PICTURES: UNDERSEA MELODIES ABOUND AT 38TH UNDERWATER MUSIC FESTIVAL

We’ll admit: though Keys Weekly is tasked with reporting the news in the Keys every week, we’ve got a problem. No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of our papers, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to introduce our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. Our second Neighbor of the Week is a helping hand for those who might get a little lost while looking for car parts.

MARATHON, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO