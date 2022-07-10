IN PICTURES: UNDERSEA MELODIES ABOUND AT 38TH UNDERWATER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Dating in the Keys can be a drag, but thankfully there are plenty of animals waiting for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA. Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for adoption at the organization’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turn-offs to ensure the best fit.
We’ll admit: though Keys Weekly is tasked with reporting the news in the Keys every week, we’ve got a problem. No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of our papers, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to introduce our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. Our second Neighbor of the Week is a helping hand for those who might get a little lost while looking for car parts.
We were tied to the fuel dock in Marathon, the midpoint of the Florida Keys, in the early part of 2022, when I realized our mistake. Other cruisers traveling the Great Loop were on the loop’s southern stretch of the route, while some bluewater cruisers were starting to stage for passage to the Bahamas and beyond. I asked the dockmaster if any slips were available, and learned that it’s perpetually high season in the Keys, including at that moment. Along with cruisers and sailors, fish migrations change throughout the year, calm summer conditions attract divers, and festivals bring in the party crowds.
Sit outside at Old Conch Harbor marina, barefoot if you want. Watch manatees swim in its sheltered lagoon, enjoy color change at sunset, watch people renting kayaks and paddleboards to explore the ocean just along a canal. Then enjoy wine or beer with executive chef Jonathan Goldstein’s amazing food at...
July 9th 2022 – The Deep Sea Mahi Mahi Bite was hit or miss last week here off of Key West but had some additional surprises. This can be expected this time of the year the dog days of summer have come with calm waters and hot temps. The deep sea fishing forecast shows an improvement for next week as the moon gets full and the winds get steady.
They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
At its June 29 meeting, the District III Advisory Council (DAC III) of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council (TDC) voted to recommend a total of $1.8 million in allocations for eligible capital projects at several Middle Keys tourist attractions for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 10 out of 12 project applications totaling $2.3 million were funded. Allocations must be approved by the TDC board and the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, but denial of a DAC recommendation is rare. The projects recommended for funding are as follows:
The state has to send temporary fill-ins to administer justice, Monroe County State Attorney says. Starting prosecutor salaries at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office increased this month by 20% to $60,000 a year — the first increase the Legislature has approved in three years. In Palm Beach...
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida Keys man Monday, accusing him of falsely claiming to be a New York state trooper in an ill-fated effort to get his ex-girlfriend arrested. According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, the case began in March, when 36-year-old Claude...
