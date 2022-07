LONDON — Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday. The 35-year-old Serb stretched his unbeaten streak at Wimbledon to 28 matches as he calmly...